Scunthorpe: Vehicle appeal after five seriously hurt at car meet
Police have appealed for information about three vehicles involved in a car meet which saw five onlookers seriously injured in Scunthorpe.
A car collided with two others before hitting spectators at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night.
Humberside Police said one person is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
Officers asked for anyone who saw a red Ford Fiesta, silver VW Golf or white BMW 1 Series to get in contact.
It is believed about 50 cars were taking part in the event, which began at Scunthorpe Retail Park before moving to the industrial estate at Flixborough.
A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Police said the crash happened at about 20:50 BST.
The force also asked for witnesses who saw the collision, its aftermath or heard what the drivers said after the crash to make contact.
