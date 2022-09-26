Scunthorpe crash: Police say car meets 'not illegal' but must be safe
Car meets are "not generally considered illegal" but dangerous driving will not tolerated at such events, a senior police officer has said.
Insp Craig Leitch moved to clarify Humberside Police's position after 12 people were injured at a meet held on Flixborough Industrial Estate, in Scunthorpe, late on Saturday.
Mr Leitch said only a "small minority" who attend meets commit offences.
One event organiser said people should avoid meets held on industrial estates.
Speaking generally about meets, Mr Leitch said: "If the manner of driving were to be below that which would be expected of a careful or considerate driver then that may constitute a road traffic offence."
The officer urged organisers of meets to notify police and the relevant local authority.
"The purpose of that is to make sure that the event runs smoothly and peacefully, taking into account the local community as well," he said.
Mr Leitch made clear the "vast majority" of meets pass "peacefully and lawfully".
"Unfortunately, a small minority, on occasion, have committed road traffic offences and engaged in antisocial behaviour," he said.
"When that comes to light, we will deal with that positively."
Michael Martin, who runs UK Car Events, not linked to the crash, advised caution when attending meets.
Mr Martin said: "Doing it on industrial estates, where the general public have access to that and have no idea what is happening, is dangerous and it should be illegal."
Mr Martin insisted there is a place for car meets, providing they are "organised in a proper manner".
He urged people to do their research before attending.
"There are several groups you can join, car groups on Facebook, that are well established and well known in the car scene to be safe," said Mr Martin.
Asked if he would be happy to allow his 17-year-old son to attend a car meet, Mr Martin said he would, provided he was trusted, competent and possessed a "sensible attitude within the car scene".
Selina Wright, director at GWS Vacuum Equipment, which is based on Flixborough Industrial Estate, said car meets were a concern in the area.
"We have got some employees in that kind of age group and they get the updates on social media," she said.
"We have seen the photos. It looks like 10-people deep crowds on the side of the road watching."
In relation to the Scunthorpe crash, Humberside Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving had been released, as investigations continue.
