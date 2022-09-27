Grimsby hospital cancels routine operations over high demand'
A hospital has cancelled all outpatient appointments and routine operations as it struggles to cope with high demand.
The services at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital have stopped for the rest of the week, a decision NHS bosses said was the "only option".
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust said cancer treatments and diagnostic tests would continue.
Elective procedures and appointments due to be carried out in Scunthorpe and Goole will also go ahead as planned.
Chief Operating Officer Shaun Stacey said: "I completely understand how frustrating this will be if you or a loved one was due to come into Grimsby for treatment this week and I am very sorry to have had to take this step.
"Your health will always be our top priority and our teams are working extremely hard to provide emergency care to those with the greatest need.
"However, demand for our services has been incredibly high for a sustained period of time and, in order to continue to meet those demands, this was the only option open to us."
Mr Stacey also appealed to people to collect family members who are ready to be discharged home and to only use the emergency department if absolutely necessary.
He said: "No-one wants to be in hospital for longer than they need to be and, when demand for beds is high, it also helps us to ensure that these beds are given to those who need them most.
"Anyone coming to A&E who doesn't need urgent emergency treatment is likely to have a long wait, as we will always prioritise seeing patients in the greatest need of our care."
