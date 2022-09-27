Hull road scheme overspend reflects badly on council, say senior leaders
The spiralling costs associated with a major road scheme in Hull reflect badly on the city council, leaders have said.
Work on the £8m Stoneferry Road project started in 2019, but costs rose to £13.7m last year after a number of issues were identified.
The new Lib Dem-led cabinet has approved a further £1.1m for additional work, including fixing defects and dealing with ground contaminants.
Deputy leader Jackie Dad said the work had caused "chaos for residents".
The majority of the scheme, which was given external funding of £7.5m, was overseen by the council's previous Labour administration.
Ms Dad, who represents the area, said: "We will make sure the council does not repeat this example of delivery on a major project.
"It has overrun on time, on cost and there has been chaos for residents while it has been happening."
She said the money could be better spent elsewhere, adding: "We do not want to see the council repeat this again."
Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said: "Clearly this is a scheme we have inherited as an administration and legally we have no other choice but to pay this.
"I think the scheme reflects badly on the council because it is only ever talked about in negative terms - overrun, spiralling costs and lack of engagement.
"I am really keen that on my watch we avoid a repetition of this."
According to officials, the scheme aimed to reduce traffic and congestion along the main primary route from York and the North to the Port of Hull.
It involved 57,000 sqm of road resurfacing, 10,500 sqm of pavement resurfacing and 3.47 miles (5.6 km) of new and refurbished cycle paths.
