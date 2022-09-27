Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
- Published
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet.
Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night.
It was only the second time she had attended such an event.
Ms Wood, from Doncaster, said: "I am just thankful to be alive."
Humberside Police said a car collided with two other vehicles before ploughing into onlookers at the 50-car event.
Recalling the aftermath, Ms Wood said: "I just remember waking up and I was laid on the floor and I was face down.
"I remember just pulling my hand up and it was just covering in blood. I was thinking to myself, 'that's not my hand is it?' I was just like, 'what has happened?'"
Moments earlier she and her friends had been admiring cars that had been modified by their owners.
Dazed and only just coming round, Ms Wood recalled somebody rubbing her back.
"I tried to tell them that it was hurting but I couldn't speak," she said. "Then it hit me - something really bad had happened to me."
Ms Wood said her thoughts then turned to her two friends.
"I couldn't see them," she said. "Nobody could tell me anything. I didn't know if they were alive. I didn't know if they had been hit."
Ms Wood tried to stand but was urged to stay still.
She said: "A lady was saying to me, 'don't move. We think you have broken your neck.'"
Ms Wood was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.
No breaks were found but Ms Wood said scans showed a small bleed on her brain and a deep cut to the back of her head that required gluing.
She also suffered a gash to her left knee, a swollen right ankle and a large scrape "all the way to my hip".
Ms Wood added: "I can't wash my hair until Thursday so I'm a bit upset by that but I am just thankful to be alive."
A boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Police have appealed for information about three vehicles - a red Ford Fiesta, silver VW Golf and white BMW 1 Series - believed to have been at the meet.
