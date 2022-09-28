Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base.
In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The new site is expected to open in 2024.
Hull and Hessle MP Emma Hardy had previously called for guarantees that as many of the 800 jobs as possible would be protected.
Smith & Nephew said the site, eight miles (13km) from the firm's current Hessle Road base, would complement its net-zero strategy, reusing heat generated from production.
Solar panels would also be installed, it said.
Dozens of saplings are due to be planted, while trees currently on the northern and eastern boundaries of the site would be kept to provide a habitat for bats and birds.
The facility would see 128 vehicle trips during morning and evening rush hours, the firm said.
A car park with 540 spaces also features in the plans.
The company had been unable to find a site in Hull big enough for the expansion of its advanced wound management operation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Hardy said previously she she disappointed at the firm's decision to leave Hull, but understood the reasons behind the relocation.
