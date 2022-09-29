Grimsby: Blue tree sparks mental health conversation
- Published
A tree in a Grimsby beauty spot has been painted blue to spark conversations around mental health.
Members of the support group A Platform To Talk used eco-friendly paint to decorate the tree in Weelsby Woods.
Organisers said they hoped the tree, accompanied by a plaque, would prompt passers-by to "open up" about their troubles.
The idea originated in Australia, and there are now 845 such trees worldwide, with Grimsby's the sixth in the UK.
The tree was specially selected by North East Lincolnshire Council because it was nearing the end of its natural life.
A Platform To Talk was set up by Phil Merrison, 52, who died in 2020 after a long struggle with mental health.
Supporters fund counselling sessions.
According to Rob Pritchard, from A Platform To Talk, more than 50 people have asked to join the charity's Facebook page since the tree was painted.
He added: "All of them had seen the blue tree.
"This is a big tree but a very small part of what we are doing. It's great to have something that symbolises our charity in the local park."
If you've been affected by issues raised in this story, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.