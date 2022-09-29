Lewis Skelton: Family's anger over police shooting death challenge
The sisters of a man shot dead by police say they are upset that a firearms officer is challenging an inquest conclusion that their brother was unlawfully killed.
Lewis Skelton, 31, was carrying an axe when he was shot twice in a Hull street in November 2016 after he failed to respond to police instructions to stop.
The officer who fired the fatal shots has been granted a judicial review.
His family described the legal action as "shocking".
In a statement released through their solicitors, Mr Skelton's three sisters Tia, Hayley and Laura said: "We thought the inquest would be a line in things and actually allow us to grieve and remember Lewis for all the good times we had together, but now this.
"It's heart-breaking for us."
They added: "The inquest jury found them to have unlawfully killed Lewis through their actions. We can't allow them to simply have that conclusion scrapped."
The sisters accused Humberside Police of not admitting "they were in the wrong" and the force had not shown a "single ounce of remorse".
Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall said: "There is an ongoing legal review into the decisions made by the coroner in 2021 in which we are an interested party, and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.
"Our thoughts and condolences remain with Lewis' family and friends, as well as the officers involved in this very sad and tragic event."
In the coroner's inquest last year a jury ruled that Mr Skelton was unlawfully killed. The inquest heard that he had mental health problems and was shot after the use of a Taser four times had no effect.
He died later in hospital.
According to Hudgell Solicitors, which represents the Skelton family, the firearms officer is challenging how the coroner conducted the inquest, "claiming the summing-up of the case was deficient, and that there was insufficient evidence to leave the jury the option of concluding that Mr Skelton had been unlawfully killed".
Speaking to BBC Look North, his sister Laura Skelton described the shooting of her brother as "horrendous".
"It's been awful without Lewis," she said. "Our lives have changed forever. He was kind, he was caring. He would do anything for anybody. He struggled with his mental health."
Hayley Skelton added: "He was a great person. He was funny, loyal. He was a best friend."
