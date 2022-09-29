Consultation over 3,000-acre East Yorkshire solar farm plan
- Published
People living near a proposed East Yorkshire solar farm are to be asked for their views on the plan.
Boom Power said the plant would be situated on about 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of agricultural land between Howden and Holme-on-Spalding-Moor.
The company said it would be capable of producing 400 megawatts of electricity.
Boom said the consultation would help them refine their proposals ahead of a formal consultation to be held in the spring of 2023.
After that the company would submit an application for a Development Consent Order as due to the size of the scheme final approval will rest with the government.
'Listen and learn'
Located between the villages of Brind, Wressle, Willitoft, Spaldington and Gribthorpe, the solar farm would connect to the National Grid at the Drax substation in North Yorkshire.
Mark Hogan, company founder and director, said they were committed to working with local communities.
"We want to listen and learn from them as we develop our proposal for East Yorkshire Solar Farm.
"An Environmental Impact Assessment is under way and we are exploring options for sheep grazing on the land, to ensure continued agricultural use."
Jack Spurway, head of planning with the company, said the farm would have minimal impact on the environment and people living in the area.
"It is something we are taking very seriously," he said.
"To make sure we design a scheme which doesn't adversely affect people."
The consultation will include two drop-in events and two online events where members of the project team will be in attendance to answer questions.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.