Scunthorpe car meet crash: Sheffield man dies in hospital
A 23-year-old man injured when a vehicle hit spectators at a car meet in Scunthorpe has died, police said.
Connor Richards, from Sheffield, was one of 11 people injured in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night.
Humberside Police said he died in hospital on Thursday morning.
One person remains in hospital after the collision. A 17-year-old boy arrested over the incident has been released under investigation.
The force said a car collided with two other vehicles before ploughing into onlookers at about 20:50 BST.
"We continue to support [Mr Richards'] family and our sincere condolences are with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time," a police spokesperson said.
The 50-car event, involving vehicles which had been modified by their owners, started at Scunthorpe Retail Park before moving to the industrial estate.
Police said the person who remains in hospital is currently in a stable condition.
The force said "a huge amount of footage and information" has already been provided to officers but any witnesses who have not spoken to police have been told to make contact.
Recalling the crash aftermath, a 22-year-old woman from Doncaster, who suffered a bleed on the brain, said: "I just remember waking up and I was laid on the floor and I was face down.
"I tried to tell [my friends] that [my back] was hurting, but I couldn't speak. Then it hit me - something really bad had happened to me."
A previous appeal was made for anyone who saw a red Ford Fiesta, silver VW Golf or white BMW 1 Series to get in touch with police.
