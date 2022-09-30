North East Lincolnshire Council seeks expert to develop public spaces
North East Lincolnshire Council is looking for an art expert to help improve public spaces in Grimsby and Cleethorpes.
The authority said it wanted to "review the way that we think about art in public spaces" and provide a "legacy".
The public art expert will advise the council on "a way forward for the future in line with our newly adopted Creativity Strategy".
Submissions for the £40,000 tender are open until 11 October.
The council's stated aims for the successful candidate include, enabling and facilitating "high quality public art that is accessible to all" and supporting "local creatives and creative organisations".
Cllr Tom Furneaux, cabinet member for culture, said: "Public art can be many things to many people. Take the brilliant public art in St James' Square, for example: Adrian Riley's 'Come Follow Me' etched paving is unique to Grimsby, taking in our sayings, our history and our culture."
Recent cultural investment in the area has been supported by Arts Council England who have named North East Lincolnshire as a "Priority Place".
The Grimsby Creates project and National Lottery Heritage Fund have also contributed to projects including; Festival of the Sea, Edible Grimsby, Paint the Town Proud and Our Future Starts Here.
