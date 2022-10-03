Sonia Chivers: Jail for woman, 29, who made child sex abuse videos
A 29-year-old woman has been jailed after admitting making child sex abuse videos and sharing them online.
Sonia Chivers, from Driffield, was arrested in December 2020 - a month after joining a group for those with a sexual interest in young children.
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers seized her phone and found two videos of Chivers performing a sex act in front of a child and an indecent image.
She was jailed for three years and four months at Hull Crown Court.
The NCA said the East Yorkshire woman had been discussing plans to abuse a child before she was arrested.
She claimed not to know how she ended up in the online group but said she stayed as she enjoyed the attention she received from other users.
'Fed predators'
She also admitted to sending one of the videos and the photo of the child via private chats and that in doing so, she had "fed these predators".
Chivers pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, as well as two counts each of making and distributing indecent images of children.
She was jailed, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Hazel Stewart from the National Crime Agency said: "Sonia Chivers claimed she generated child abuse material as she liked the attention, and in her own words, she "fed" the demand for this content by sharing it with others.
"This, in addition to engaging in very explicit online conversations about the sexual abuse of children, is behaviour that encourages others to commit abuse themselves and puts children in danger."
She added: "Identifying, arresting and bringing to justice those who pose a sexual threat to children is a top priority for the NCA."
