Yorkshire Wolds Way: Walkers mark the trail's 40th anniversary
- Published
The 40th anniversary of the Yorkshire Wolds Way was marked with a mass walk of the 79-mile (127km) trail.
The route, from the Humber Bridge to Filey Brigg, was split into seven equal sections for the event on Sunday.
Participants had to pre-book a place and select which part they wished to walk as places were limited.
National Trails, the Ramblers Association and East Riding of Yorkshire Council joined forces to organise the celebratory event.
An experienced walker was assigned to each of the seven sections to lead the trail and there were places for about 30 walkers on each section.
East Riding councillor Jane Evison said the walks had varied in difficulty to ensure they catered to all walkers irrespective of their ability.
She said it was "fantastic" to see people celebrate the anniversary in this way.
Martin Hill, from the Pocklington Ramblers Association, was one of those who took part and said it was a unique trail.
"It's a different landscape, different from the Lake District and the North York Moors, it's a lot of dry valleys," he said.
"The scenery is just beautiful and we really enjoy walking here."
He said the mass walk had been a "fantastic experience".
As walkers completed their sections on Sunday they were all provided with celebration cakes to mark the anniversary.
