Puffins Galore: Sculpture trail extended until Easter
A trail of puffin sculptures along the coast of East Yorkshire will remain in place until Easter 2023.
The Puffins Galore project was due to end in November but has been extended after it attracted more than 100,000 visitors, the organisers said.
Puffin spotters follow a trail of 42 sculptures that have been individually decorated by artists.
Rick Welton, co-director of the project, said the public response had been "unbelievably positive".
Mr Welton said he expects more than 200,000 people will have followed the sculpture trail before the artworks are auctioned for charity in May.
Clare Huby from the project said: "People from around the UK and abroad have been in touch to tell us how much they've enjoyed taking part with friends and family of all ages. It appears that our special puffins have captured the hearts of many."
Martyn Coltman, chair of Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town, said the trail has also boosted business.
He said: "As a sponsor and as a business owner we are delighted at the incredible response to Puffins Galore!
"It has surpassed all our expectations, dramatically increased footfall across the town, benefitting so many businesses and has been a very worthwhile and cost-effective investment.
"We've had unprecedented interest from the public and customers."
Each has been sponsored by a local business and painted by an artist or organisation, and will later be auctioned to raise money for charity.
Those to benefit include the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and the RNLI.
