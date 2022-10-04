Hull: Payout for man who lost leg after Castle Hill treatment delay
- Published
A man who had his right leg amputated after a developing blood clots following surgery has received £1.2m in compensation.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust admitted delays in referring him to the vascular surgery unit.
The man's solicitors had alleged the delay meant an opportunity to prevent the amputation was missed.
The trust agreed the settlement before the case came to court. It has been approached for comment.
The patient was admitted to Castle Hill Hospital on 17 October 2016 for scheduled surgery to remove a tumour from his bowel.
It was successful, but the following day the patient, who was then 59, complained of numbness and pain in his right leg and a coldness in his foot.
The man's legal representatives argued he should have been reviewed by a specialist immediately, instead a diagnosis of potential deep vein thrombosis (DVT) was made and no action was taken for three days.
He was then transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary as an emergency for scans and a diagnosis of ischaemic foot (lack of blood flow to the foot) was made.
Despite surgery the condition worsened and a decision was made to carry out a below knee amputation. Further complications, including developing sepsis, meant a second operation to amputate above the knee was required.
The man, now 65, said the "bittersweet" award would enable him to move to a more suitable home.
"I know I owe the doctors for what they did in saving my life with the treatment of my cancer, but nurses said to me that I would be back at work within three months.
"When I left hospital after a month I'd almost halved in weight and the amputation had denied me the opportunity of getting back on with my life, getting back to work and enjoying times with my family."
Michelle Tebbutt, from Hudgell Solicitors, said had action been taken quickly enough, her client's leg could have been saved.
Ms Tebbutt said the trust had admitted her client should have been dealt with immediately, but did not believe the delay contributed to the amputation.
The man said his life had changed immeasurably but he had been trying to keep active with wheelchair sports since the operation.
He added: "My wife is here to support me through it all."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.