Atwick: Two arrests after cash scattered across road in car crash
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after cash was left scattered across the road when two cars collided.
The vehicles were involved in a collision in Atwick, near Hornsea, on Tuesday night, Humberside Police said.
Officers found £1,150 at the scene after witnesses said one of the drivers was seen to be gathering large amounts of cash immediately after the crash.
Four people were injured in the collision, with two taken to hospital.
The force said the arrested men remained in custody and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
