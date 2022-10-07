Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port.
The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said the cigarettes were worth about £44m in unpaid taxes.
The import documents had described the containers as carrying birchwood logs.
A 57-year-old man from South Wales was arrested in July in connection with the seizure and was released on bail, HMRC said.
Another man from the Birmingham area had been interviewed under caution, with investigations ongoing, it added.
Anthony Usher, deputy director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "This is the single largest seizure of cigarettes ever made at a UK port.
"Our streets would have been flooded with them, had they not been discovered.
"Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking."
