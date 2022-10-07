North Lincolnshire: Cyclist dies after crash involving car
A cyclist has died following a crash involving a car in North Lincolnshire.
The collision took place at about 05:30 BST on Friday on the eastbound carriageway of the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber, according to Humberside Police.
The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to get in touch.
"We are particularly keen to speak to other motorists who were in the area who may have seen a cyclist between 05:15 BST and 05:30 BST," added a force spokesperson.
