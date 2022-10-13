Scunthorpe: Woman, 91, faced four-hour wait outside hospital, says son
A man said his 91-year-old mother waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside Scunthorpe Hospital.
Richard Traviss described the situation as a "nightmare" and said he feared it would get worse in winter.
He said he waited outside A&E in the ambulance with his mother who was "calling out for help but there was nothing I could do for her".
The hospital trust said it was "working with our local partners to reduce waiting times".
Mr Traviss's mother was taken to hospital from a care home last month with suspected pneumonia.
After waiting outside Scunthorpe Hospital she was eventually taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby where she waited more than 24 hours in the A&E unit before being admitted to a ward.
She has now been discharged from hospital.
Mr Traviss said he had sympathy for ambulance crews who he said were "constrained by the system".
"I'm frustrated that these qualified people are not being allowed to do their job. They're spending our money sat outside tending to patients in the back of a van," he said.
"It's a major problem and getting social care and the hospitals to work more together and I know there are doing is going to be absolutely paramount to improve things and allow the ambulance people to do their job."
Peter Reading, the chief executive of North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Hospital Trust, said: "We are working incredibly hard to see and treat people as quickly as possible, but despite our best efforts we are seeing ambulances waiting outside and patients being cared for in the department longer than we would like.
"This is a whole system issue, not just a hospital one, and it is being felt right across the country.
"All patients, including those on ambulances, continue to be closely monitored and we are working with our local partners to reduce waiting times."
