Striking Hull bus drivers vow to continue with industrial action
- Published
Striking bus workers in Hull have vowed to continue industrial action until their pay demand is met.
Stagecoach drivers in the city stopped work last week and mounted a picket line outside the city's bus station.
The Unite union said the drivers were paid less than Stagecoach staff in other parts of the UK at £11.14 per hour, and are seeking a rise to £13.
Stagecoach says it has offered a 14.5% rise over two years, which the union has rejected.
The figure of around £12.50 an hour is 50p away from the union's target.
Speaking from the picket line, Unite regional officer Harriet Eisner said the pay claim was "completely just, it's completely reasonable".
"They've had a 1% pay rise in the last three years," she said.
"They're paid less then other Stagecoach workers across the country doing the same job. In the North West they are paid £14 an hour."
Christian, one of the picketing drivers, said: "Our cost of living has gone up while our wages haven't.
"What we're asking for now may seem a large amount but we are just trying to catch up."
He apologised to the public for the disruption, with Stagecoach running a reduced service between 07:00 and 18:00 staffed by drivers brought in from across the UK.
"We do not want to be stood outside here, we want to be back in our jobs getting a fair wage and get the people of Hull moving again," said Christian.
The BBC has approached Stagecoach for a response.
In a previous statement, the company apologised to passengers and said it had put forward a number of pay offers, which had all been rejected by Unite.
It said: "The pay deal offered would make Hull drivers the highest paid in the region. The union has so far rejected an offer of 14.5% over two years; and an improved offer of 12.2% by December 2022, delivering a £12.50 pay rate."
The industrial action is scheduled to continue until 29 December.
