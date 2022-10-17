Scunthorpe rapist caught through DNA link jailed for life
A "sexual predator" who was caught by police after his DNA linked him to a second assault has been jailed for life.
Marian Feraru, 25, raped a woman in Scunthorpe in October 2021 but his genetic code was not on the police database, a court previously heard.
In March 2022 he attacked a second woman and was later caught by police and linked to the initial crime.
At Grimsby Crown Court in September, he was convicted of two counts of rape.
At the same court on Monday, Feraru, of Sheffield Street West, Scunthorpe, was told he would serve a minimum of 11 years and 172 days before parole is considered.
Police said Feraru raped his first victim on 31 October 2021 after he approached her on Teale Street in the town and she declined his advances.
He was not identified at the time and had no previous record with the police.
'Distress and suffering'
Five months later, on 27 March, Feraru approached a woman in Memorial Gardens, put a cord around her neck and attacked her after she refused his advances.
The assault ended when another woman confronted him and he fled, officers said.
Feraru was also convicted after a week-long trial of theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence. He was found not guilty of one count of attempted rape.
Speaking after Feraru's conviction, Det Insp Sam Chester described him as a "sexual predator who put these women through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs".
Feraru will be placed on the sex offenders register for life and be subject to a life-long sexual harm prevention order.
