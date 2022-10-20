Hull's Ferens Art Gallery hosts Royal Collection exhibition
Queen Victoria's jewel cabinet and other royal artefacts are to go on display in Hull.
The exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery will show the queen's relationship with the city, including her visit in 1854.
The cabinet was a gift from her husband Prince Albert to mark the Great Exhibition of 1851 and is part of the Royal Collection Trust.
It is one of a number of items loaned to the gallery by the trust.
During Hull's time as City of Culture in 2017, the Ferens displayed works by Rembrandt, Hans Holbein, Canaletto and Sir Anthony van Dyck from the Royal Collection.
Liberal Democrat councillor Alison Collinson said: "It is fantastic that the gallery continues its ambitious exhibitions programme in partnership with Royal Collection Trust.
"Visitors will have the opportunity to see some of Hull's favourite Victorian artworks alongside this masterpiece."
The jewellery box made by Ludwig Grüner is gilded on every surface with portraits of Queen Victoria and her family.
Alongside it will be the city's Royal Charter granted by King Edward I in 1299 and Queen Victoria's Letters Patent from 1897, which granted Hull city status.
The free exhibition will run from Friday until 19 February 2023.
