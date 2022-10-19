Connor Lyons murder: Cole Jarvis has sentence reduced
A bully who robbed, strangled and then drowned his teenage friend has had his jail sentence reduced.
Connor Lyons was strangled and drowned on 18 January 2021 before his body was discovered on the banks of the River Hull, near Ennerdale, the next day.
Cole Jarvis was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for his murder at Hull Crown Court in November.
Three Court of Appeal judges quashed the original term and reduced it to 21 years.
During the trial, the jury heard how Jarvis attacked the 17-year-old on the day of the killing but had bullied and assaulted him in the weeks and months prior to the fatal assault.
The defendant would kick and slap the teenager, who "wouldn't fight back", the court was told.
Jurors heard how Jarvis tried to sell the youngster's bike and hid Connor's gold bracelet and mobile phone after strangling him, possibly with a ligature, and "holding him down in the water".
The appeal hearing in May was told the original sentence was "manifestly excessive" because the trial judge, John Thackray KC, "made findings of fact that were not reasonably available to him on the evidence".
Jarvis's defence team also argued the judge had failed to balance the amount of aggravating factors with the defendant's mitigation including his age and having no previous convictions, both of which were not considered at the time the sentence was passed.
As a result, the judge "adopted the wrong starting point".
In their approved judgement, published on Tuesday, judges Lord Holroyde, Justice Sweeney and Justice Eyre disagreed with Judge Thackray's finding that it was "a murder done for gain", which usually attracts a 30-year minimum term starting point.
"In our view, the aggravating factors significantly outweighed the mitigating factors, and should have resulted in an increase from the starting point of 15 years to an ultimate minimum term of 21 years," they said.
