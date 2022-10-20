Goole: M62 Ouse Bridge westbound closure after rain causes potholes
A major bridge on the M62 in East Yorkshire has been partially closed to traffic after the road surface was left damaged following heavy rain.
Potholes caused by the rain had led to the M62 Ouse Bridge being shut westbound between junctions 37 (Howden) and 36 (Goole), National Highways said.
Westbound traffic was being diverted onto local roads while eastbound traffic was unaffected, it added.
The road is expected to remain closed until later on Thursday evening.
Engineers had been sent to assess the damage and carry out emergency repairs, according to National Highways.
A picture posted on social media by a National Highways officer showed a pothole filled with rainwater as deep as a takeaway coffee cup.
