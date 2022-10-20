First TransPennine Express apologises over train cancellations
First TransPennine Express (FTPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England.
On Tuesday, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire mayor, said she was "fed up".
The problems continued on Thursday, with reports of a six-hour wait for a direct Manchester to Hull service.
FTPE said high sickness levels and a training backlog were to blame.
Passenger Bobbi Hadgraft, who lives in Manchester and regularly travels to Hull to see relatives, said a direct Hull train left Manchester Piccadilly at 07:28 BST on Thursday, with the next Hull service not until 13:35 BST.
"Even if the train doesn't get cancelled, maybe the two or three before have and you can't sit down because you've got three trains' worth of people on one train," she said.
"They don't add carriages on to accommodate the extra passengers, sometimes they're shorter than they're supposed to be, and you can be stood up for an hour and a half."
Ms Hadgraft, who works in Old Trafford, added: "Not only are you affected by the disruption by time, but it's also the standard of the journey - you're crammed like sardines in the train carriage."
A new low @TPExpressTrains— Elsa Devienne (@E_Devienne) October 20, 2022
Every single person in that very cosy train has had a cancellation. Yet people are keeping their cool (you have to admire the English unique brand of stoicism in the face of appealing infrastructure). pic.twitter.com/c2KbqtmZ3i
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Elsa Devienne, who works at Northumbria University in Newcastle, described her journey as a "new low".
She said all passengers on her crowded FTPE train had suffered cancellations on Thursday.
How do we build our economy when 🚆 companies are doing this….@TPEassist @AndyBurnhamGM pic.twitter.com/t9uXz9c5MD— TracyBrabin (@TracyBrabin) October 18, 2022
Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire's Labour mayor, said: "We're fed up of being badly let down by a failing rail network that isn't meeting our needs.
"This is especially unacceptable when our economy needs all the support it can get."
I've never known this many TransPennine Express train cancellations on a non-strike day. From Hull towards Leeds & Manchester, the following are cancelled today:— Andy Comfort (@andycomfort) October 18, 2022
1608; 1704; 1808; 1903; 2008; 2107 & 2308 to Leeds. That leaves a 7 hour gap!
A FTPE spokesperson said: "Today's disruption affecting services in and out of Hull has been caused by a range of issues including sustained high levels of sickness and a training backlog as a direct result of Covid.
"Combined, these factors have seen a number of on-the-day or 'evening before' cancellations being made."
They added: "Our customers want reliable and punctual train services, and we are sorry we have not been able to provide that due to the ongoing issues."
