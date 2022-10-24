Hull: Man, 80, charged with attempted murder
An 80-year-old man from Hull has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man and a woman suffered burns and stab wounds.
A man, believed to be known to the pair, was thought to have thrown bleach at them and attacked them with a knife on 18 October, Humberside Police said.
Charles Goucher, of Kestrel Avenue, was arrested on Saturday and appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was also charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Hull Crown Court on 22 November.
