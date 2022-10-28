Hull set to host first steampunk festival
Hundreds of steampunks are expected to descend on Hull city centre over the next few days.
The Hulloween Steampunk Festival will make its debut from 28-30 October, with a series of free and ticketed events.
The event features ghost walks, a fancy dress competition, talks, displays, markets and a grand parade.
Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but with a Victorian or Edwardian twist.
HullBID has organised the weekend in partnership with the Ministry of Steampunk.
Kathryn Shillito, HullBID's Executive Director, said: "We've seen the positive impact the Asylum Steampunk Festival in Lincoln brings, attracting visitors and supporting local businesses, and we want to replicate that.
"We know people from Hull attend steampunk events elsewhere, and now they can enjoy the experience on their own doorstep.
"The steampunk culture is a great fit with the character of our city centre, and the historic streets and magnificent buildings will add a new dimension," she said.
Other highlights include The Library of Eerie Tales, where Madame Sceptre takes audiences into the world of Victorian occultism and witchcraft.
The programme will also include a steampunk exhibition and talks in the Streetlife Museum, including from the Hull Wilberforcian Steampunks and the Hull Steampunk Rebels.
