Hull: Steampunk fans take to city streets for festival
- Published
Zombies prowled the centre of Hull this weekend, as the city held its first steampunk festival.
Steampunk imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork with a Victorian or Edwardian twist.
The three-day Hulloween Steampunk Festival began on Friday, with a zombie walk and market among the weekend's highlights.
Organiser Karen Naylor, from Ministry of Steampunk, said Hull had "all the elements for a fabulous event".
She added: "Hull is such a fantastic city, there is a lot of culture. There are some beautiful buildings."
HullBID organised the weekend in partnership with Ministry of Steampunk.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.