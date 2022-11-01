Limetree Court: Work starts on new respite centre in Hull
Work has started on a project to build a "state-of-the-art" respite centre for children with disabilities and their families in east Hull.
Hull City Council said Limetree Court will provide short breaks for young people, supporting up to six at a time.
The facility on Middlesex Road, which will replace the existing Limetree Court, hopes to open in spring 2023.
It is being funded by Hull City Council and the Department for Education, the council said.
The local authority said it would provide an "inviting and homely atmosphere for meeting the specialist needs of children in the city".
Tony Hatley, a parent of a child with special educational needs and disabilities, helped with the design process.
"From the start this project has looked to co-produce with not only professionals but with the actual children and their families that use the short break provisions within Limetree Court," he said.
Councillor Linda Tock, portfolio holder for children's services at the council, said: "We want to continue to improve and grow the support and provision to children and families, and this short break facility will deliver the best, specifically designed provision for children and families who really need it."
