Crowle: Man dies after car crashes into river neat A18
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a river in north Lincolnshire.
The incident happened at about 23:00 GMT on the A18 near to the Crowle crossroads on Sunday, Humberside Police said.
The man, who was driving a grey BMW 116, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
Any witnesses to the crash, or those who saw the car before the incident, are asked to get in touch with police.
