PCOS: Grimsby woman to grow Movember moustache for charity
A woman with a hormonal condition which creates excess hair is to grow a moustache during November to raise awareness of the disorder.
Jennie Stevenson, from Grimsby, has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
As well as hair growth, symptoms can also include irregular periods and difficulty getting pregnant.
Ms Stevenson said taking part in "Movember" began "as a joke" but now hopes it will highlight the painful condition.
Movember started in Australia and encourages men to grow a moustache during November to raise money for charity.
The 36-year-old, who has daily treatments to remove facial hair, said a friend joked that she could try to grow a moustache for the month.
"I said, 'why not?'
"Let's just do it and get the message to other people that it's OK to have your facial hair. It might not be the norm, but it's not exactly a bad thing".
What is PCOS?
Symptoms include:
- irregular periods or no periods, which means ovaries don't regularly release eggs
- difficulty getting pregnant
- excessive hair growth caused by excess testosterone
- weight gain
- oily skin and acne
More than half of the women affected don't have any symptoms.
Ms Stevenson was told she had the condition in June 2021 after a 20-year search for a diagnosis.
She hopes the next month will help others talk about the syndrome, but said she was slightly worried about how it will look.
"I've had laser treatment so I could end up with weird patches on my face.
"But I think as I've got older and I've got used to it being there, I've cared a little less than I used to," she said.
A local pub is planning to host a "shave night" next month to help her raise money for a PCOS charity, with more than £250 already pledged.
