Hull man appears in court charged with raping 18-year-old
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with raping an 18-year-old woman.
Lazarus Olleh, 37, was charged after police received reports of a woman being assaulted at a house in Hull on 29 October.
Mr Olleh, of Belmont Street, Hull, appeared before magistrates in the city on Wednesday.
During a short hearing he entered no plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 30 November.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.