Cleethorpes mum finds metal in trick-or-treat sweet
A mother said one of her children found a piece of metal hidden in a trick-or-treat sweet.
Lindsey Dickinson, of Cleethorpes, said "panic set in" after she discovered metal in a sweet her son unwrapped.
The mother-of-two posted an image on social media warning parents in the area to check their sweets.
She reported the find to the police who said that as the sweet was apparently wrapped she would need to contact the manufacturer.
Ms Dickinson said she was alerted to the blade when her 14-year-old son asked her why the sweet "looked funny".
"Looking at the sweet I tapped it because it just didn't seem right, it felt hard," she said.
"It feels like metal. I scrapped down it and exposed what looked like a pencil sharpener blade."
In a statement, Humberside Police said: "Finding a blade in a food item is understandably concerning, and for a parent with children, an incredibly distressing experience.
"From the report we received and information supplied, it was reported the sweet looked normal, had not been opened and appeared intact, which would potentially suggest an issue at manufacture.
"The manufacturer of the sweet, the Food Standards Agency and Trading Standards are the organisations who would need to investigate the incident further at this stage to determine the circumstances."
