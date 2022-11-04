Hull: Stagecoach bus strike suspended for vote
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull will be suspended from Monday for a vote on a new pay deal.
Bus drivers, cleaners and engineers began industrial action on 7 October in a dispute over pay.
Union Unite said the new offer was agreed with Stagecoach after "extensive negotiations" on Friday.
Workers will vote on the deal and the union said if it is rejected, strike action will resume on 14 November. Stagecoach has been asked to comment.
Unite regional officer Harriet Eisner said: "Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer."
Around 250 workers in Hull are involved in the dispute.
Stagecoach previously said drivers had been offered a 14.5% pay increase and would be the "highest paid in the region".
But a Unite spokesperson said Stagecoach drivers in Hull were paid £11.14 an hour compared to drivers in Liverpool who earned £14 per hour and the union wanted parity.
