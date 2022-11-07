Ian Staves: Murder detectives say car of interest was stolen from Hull
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a North Lincolnshire man have said they believe a car of interest to them was stolen from Hull.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September.
He had injuries "consistent with third-party involvement", Humberside Police said.
The force said a Vauxhall Corsa they were trying to locate was stolen three days before Mr Staves' body was found.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "We now believe the 69-plate red Vauxhall Corsa, which had a registration ending in YEL, was stolen from Hull as part of a burglary that occurred overnight on Friday 9 September 2022.
"It is believed the vehicle was in the Hull area immediately before it was driven over the Humber Bridge towards Ian's address in Wootton."
Police said previously the car was seen in the area [of Wootton] between 22:20 and 23:00 BST the evening before Mr Staves' body was found.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.
Mr Curtis urged anyone with information to contact police, adding "it could prove vital" to the investigation.
