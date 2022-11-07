Murder conviction after Hull man killed in street fight
A man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in a fight in Hull five years ago.
Steven Cawthorn, 35, died in hospital after being injured during an altercation with a number of other men outside a property in Leonard Street in July 2017, Humberside Police said.
Barzan Sadoun, 45, of Hoxton Road, Scarborough, was convicted of murder and violent disorder following a trial at Hull Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced next month.
A force spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene after receiving reports "that the men had pieces of wood and sticks, and were repeatedly hitting each other with them".
During the incident one of the men ran into a nearby flat and returned with a large kitchen knife and "chased Steven and stabbed him in the back as he ran away", police said.
Mr Cawthorn was then repeatedly hit with sticks as he lay fatally injured on the ground, the force added.
A second man Seyid Moisawi, 46, of Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester, was "found to have committed the acts in the fight that left Steven with a fatal stab wound", police said, having been ruled unfit to stand trial.
Police are also seeking another man in connection with the killing. Urdi Taha, 34, remains wanted for murder and violent disorder, and is believed to have fled abroad immediately after the incident, police said.
Mr Cawthorn's mother, Sue, said his death had "left a huge void in our lives".
"I have suffered the devastating loss of my son; his sisters have lost their brother; and our family has been turned upside down by his murder," she said.
"Since his murder in July 2017, we have all struggled with his death and without the support of my family and friends I honestly don't know how I would have coped."
She added: "I want to thank those courageous people who first helped Stevie as he lay critically injured. They were with him when I could not be and gave him comfort and help in his final hours."
Sadoun and Moisawi will be sentenced in December.
