New £180k bike compounds for Hull hospital workers
Bosses at hospital sites in Hull are spending £180,000 on two new secure bike compounds to encourage staff to cycle to work.
The two-tier racks at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital will each have capacity for 100 bicycles.
Shower blocks with changing areas are also being created.
Alex Best, from Hull University Teaching Hospitals, said the new compounds would be a "major asset" to staff ditching their cars for bikes.
Mr Best, head of capital for the trust, said staff who cycled could rest assured their two-wheeled pride and joy was safe, despite previous incursions from "gangs of thieves" intent on stealing bikes.
The units, part of the trust's plan to promote greener travel, are due to be open to staff by the end of the year.
