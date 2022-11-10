Cleethorpes: Parents fined for illegal parking on school run
- Published
More than 20 fines have so far been issued to parents for stopping and parking illegally near a school in North East Lincolnshire.
CCTV cameras were put up at Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes after the council said too many people on the school run were parking dangerously.
The school has had issues with illegal parking recently and the council said the cameras would make the area safer.
CCTV would now be rolled out to other schools in the area, the council said.
Seven days after the CCTV went live at the start of the school term in September, six drivers were caught parking illegally on the "keep clear" markings on Hardy's Road, Cleethorpes, according to North East Lincolnshire Council.
The total number of fines had so far reached 21, with parents facing a fixed penalty fine of £70, reduced to £35 if payment was made within 14 days, the council added.
Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: "We want to be robust across the borough that if you park unsafely outside a school and endanger children going to school you will receive a fixed penalty notice."
