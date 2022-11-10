Joe Longthorne: Performer immortalised on childhood street
- Published
A giant mural of Hull-born performer Joe Longthorne has been completed on the street where he grew up.
The 64-year-old entertainer, whose career spanned five decades, died of cancer in August 2019.
Longthorne has now been immortalised in a 40ft (12m) painting on a building overlooking Hessle Road in west Hull, where he grew up.
His sister Ann White said the mural was "absolutely beautiful" and that her brother "adored Hessle Road".
The artwork, painted by local artist Andy Pea, is the first public memorial to the entertainer.
His sister added: "It means a lot really because in my heart it feels like I've got Joe with me and it feels as if he's here."
Born to a travelling background, Longthorne started in the entertainment business at an early age after winning a local talent contest, and latterly lived in Blackpool.
He regularly appeared on the ITV series Junior Showtime from 1969 until the age of 16.
After working the club circuit, he received his big break on the ITV series Search For A Star in 1981.
His career spanned five decades and he featured on shows including The Royal Variety Performance and The Les Dennis Laughter Show.
The performer and impressionist was also awarded an MBE for charitable services and toured overseas.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.