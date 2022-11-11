Hull's flood stories highlighted in university art event
The experiences of people who have been badly affected by flooding in Hull are being highlighted in an arts performance.
Thousands of homes were hit by the floods of 2007 and again in 2013, when a storm surge battered the city.
Stories of those living on the Preston Road estate are at the centre of the event, featuring poetry and music, organised by the University of Hull.
Professor Briony McDonagh said it aimed to raise awareness of flood resilience.
She said: "It's about what we can all be doing now in order to ensure that we're better prepared [in the future]."
She said the university had been working with community groups from the east Hull estate to understand how they had coped during the floods of 2007 and 2013, and had explored how the city dealt with flooding in previous centuries.
The stories appear at The Freedom Centre in Risky Cities: A Flow of Words, which features poetry, live music and projections by several artists, who have been commissioned by the university.
Among the performers is Hull-based writer and musician Dave Windass. He said he hoped his musical "soundscape" composition would make audiences think about "improving their behaviours" to limit the impact of climate change.
Visual artist Emma Garness, from Beverley, said: "I've never been affected by it personally. But to hear some of the problems and stories of personal effects of flooding in the past - it does make you more aware."
The university said about 90% of the Humber region lies below the high-tide line, making it "one of the most at-risk regions for flooding in the UK".
Prof McDonagh said she and her colleagues were also due to take part in negotiations at Cop27 this weekend.
Risky Cities: A Flow of Words runs until Friday night.
