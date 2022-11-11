Barrow Haven station reopens after £1.3m upgrade
A small railway station has reopened after six months of work to construct a new platform.
Barrow Haven, which sits on the Barton to Cleethorpes line in North Lincolnshire, closed in May for the work.
The new 196ft (60m) concrete platform has cost £1.3m.
Network Rail said the rural station was a "lifeline for the local community" and it hoped the upgrade would "really make a difference" for passengers.
Other improvements include adding raised tactile paving and East Midlands Railway, which operates services on the line, has spent a further £26,000 on a new waiting shelter, cycle racks and station signage as well as a solar-powered help point.
Network Rail's project leader Sandy Lynch said: "Located on the Barton line, this rural station provides a lifeline for the local community and these upgrades will really make a difference to passengers who use this station to get to work, go to school or pop to the shops."
The reopening was welcomed by the chair of the parish council, Alan Bruce.
"It has been a long time coming to get this platform remodelled because the old one, which was a timber construction, was literally falling apart."
A spokesperson for the Friends of the Barton Line added it was great to see trains bound for Barton or Cleethorpes calling at the station once again.
"Although the station is rural, it is used by lots of people, including cyclists, ramblers along the Humber Bank, or people popping to the local pub," they added.
