Jansin Turgut: Rugby league player makes mental health plea
A rugby league player who attempted to take his own life is urging people to seek help if they are struggling with their mental health.
Former Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut suffered severe injuries when he fell from a three-storey car park in Ibiza in 2019.
He is now back coaching and playing, and speaks at mental health awareness events.
Mr Turgut said he hoped talking about his experience would help others.
"I'd just love for people to be able not to make the same mistake I did," he said. "For me to be a story to help them."
The Hull-born player made his debut for the Black and Whites in 2015 and later moved to Salford FC.
The 26-year-old spent time in intensive care and underwent surgery and months of physiotherapy during his three-year recovery.
He broke bones in his hips, legs, knees, an arm and his hands in the fall.
Well-wishers organised online appeals which raised thousands of pounds to pay for his medical treatment in Spain.
Mr Turgut is urging people struggling with their mental health to seek support.
"Go out and get that help because looking back that's something I didn't do," he said.
"Fortunately I'm still here to have my life, but at the same time could that have stopped all the suffering for the people around me and things like that and even for myself and the pain?
"I'd like to think it could have been stopped before I did try to take my life."
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.
