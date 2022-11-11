Immingham: Girl, 7, raises cash to restore arson-hit park
A seven-year-old girl has raised more than £2,500 to help restore a play park damaged by arsonists.
Elysia Nicolaou lives near Pilgrim Park in Immingham and was upset when her favourite climbing frame was destroyed by fire earlier this year.
She set up a fundraising page with her mum's help asking people to sponsor her to walk across the Humber Bridge.
The cash was given to North East Lincolnshire Council which purchased a new multi-play kit for the park.
It includes a raised platform with slide, climbing net, climbing bars and a firefighter-style pole.
Elysia said she was "really happy" with the new equipment, which was officially opened on Friday.
"When it got burnt down I was really, really sad," she said.
"It was my favourite bit of the park I used to play on."
Teachers and friends from her school, Pilgrim Academy, supported her fundraising efforts and 50 other people joined her in the walk across the bridge in June.
She had intended to raise £500, but with the donations pouring in she eventually raised £2,536.
Her mum Vicky Johnson helped create the fundraising page and said it was "really nice" to see the equipment in place.
"We're so proud of the effort she's put in," she said.
"Elysia has been to see it every day as it was being built, she's really proud of herself.
"We've seen her grow so much with the effort she's put in."
The council said it was "wonderful" to see the community rally around Elysia and support her fundraising efforts.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn said "Elysia has done a fantastic job to raise the money for this equipment.
"We're hugely grateful to her and her friends and family for their generous donation."
