Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
- Published
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached.
More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in a two-year deal it described as "a major victory".
Operator Stagecoach said it could now focus on delivering "the best possible service" for passengers.
The company previously said drivers had been offered a 14.5% pay increase and would be the "highest paid in the region".
But Unite had argued Stagecoach drivers in Hull were paid £11.14 an hour compared with drivers in Liverpool who earned £14 an hour, and the union wanted parity.
The new pay deal meant drivers would earn about £13 an hour and workers in other roles would receive equivalent percentage increases over the same period, the union said.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a major victory for Hull's Stagecoach workers who, by standing together, achieved a substantial pay increase.
"It's also a significant moment for the region because it shows that the low wages often suffered here do not have to be accepted. If workers organise in the union they can change things."
She said the new agreement was likely to "provoke" industrial action in other industry areas where "wages are being kept artificially low by companies earning huge profits".
Stagecoach said it was "pleased" an agreement had been reached with the union on Friday and fully accepted by their members.
Matt Cranwell, managing director for Stagecoach East Midlands, added: "We're very proud of our team, who do a great job in delivering vital transport connections for our communities.
"Today's agreement means that we can now focus on the future ahead and making sure we deliver the best possible service for our passengers in Hull."
