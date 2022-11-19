Hull: Music-blasting Peter, 84, cheers on East Park runners
- Published
An 84-year-old grandfather has become a hit among Hull's Parkrun community, blasting out rock 'n' roll from his mobility scooter.
Every Saturday morning, Peter Gill shows up at Parkrun at East Park in his scooter, decorated to look like a motorbike, and cheers on runners.
Runners stop to pose for selfie photos and "high-five" the octogenarian.
Each week, about 400 runners attend the free event. Organisers say Peter "puts a smile on everyone's face".
Peter said: "When they were all running around, I thought it's very quiet. There's something missing here."
The former RAF engineer added: "On my way home, I thought music - that's what we want. So I sorted my music-playing equipment out and fastened it to the front of my bike and off I went."
Peter said his music - mainly from the 1960s and always upbeat - goes down a storm with runners.
Peter revealed how he "zooms off to his position", parking up halfway round the 5km (3.1 mile) course, to give weary runners a boost.
"I get a lot of acknowledgement. They give me a thumbs-up or a wave or slap my hand or whatever. Someone takes my photograph just about every week now that I've got popular," he said.
It is not just at Parkrun that Peter plays his music. He can often be heard playing The Beatles along Holderness Road.
"I get a bit of a reaction," he said. "It's a bit of a job getting above the traffic noise. But I do my best."
Peter has an extensive music collection at his fingertips, using his phone linked to a wireless speaker to play tunes.
He believes music makes "a big difference", especially during difficult times.
"My father was a piano player," he said. "He was also a cinema organist. He played at the Mayfair Cinema on Beverley Road.
"We always had a piano in the house. I remember, when I was four or five, being put to bed and being put to sleep listening to Chopin and classical music because my dad used to play that on the piano at home."
A Hull Parkrun spokeswoman said: "Pete is a great character and support for us at Hull Parkrun, and everyone loves seeing his cheerful face and hearing his music as they run past. He's certainly encouraging and puts a smile on everyone's face.
"I've had lots of people coming up to me over the months saying how they think he is great. We enjoy his company and having him as part of our Parkrun community."
