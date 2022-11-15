Hull drugs gang ringleader jailed for four years
- Published
The leader of a drug dealing gang who admitted supplying cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £250,000 has been jailed.
Oltion Ademi, 38, of Hall Road, Hull, used the money he made to fund a "lavish lifestyle", buying a Mercedes ML350 car and Rolex watch, police said.
He was arrested in June after officers searched 16 premises in Hull, Hessle and Selby, seizing £60,000 in cash.
At Hull Crown Court, Ademi was jailed for four years and 10 months.
He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned with the supply of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Humberside Police said work was ongoing under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover assets used by Ademi.
'Strong case'
A total of 10 other people who were arrested in connection with the case remained under investigation, police said.
Det Insp Matt Grantham said: "The outcome at court was the culmination of several months of intensive work as investigations like these can be lengthy and complex to ensure all lines of inquiry are fully explored and we secure our best chance of prosecution.
"I'm pleased we were able to build a strong case that resulted in Ademi taking responsibility for his actions and his involvement in this drugs gang."
He added: "Organised crime groups cause significant harm to our communities as they remain persistent in their attempt to supply and distribute drugs in our area.
"However, I am confident that the action taken through this operation has helped disrupt this, making our streets safer."
