Scunthorpe: Jail for man who punched football fan in face
- Published
A "thug" who punched a teenage football fan in the face has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.
Sean Gleeson, 27, attacked the Scunthorpe United supporter in a pub prior to the team's defeat to Rochdale at Glanford Park on 19 February.
At Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, Gleeson, of Granville Road, Scunthorpe, was also handed a seven-year football banning order.
He had admitted grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.
Sentencing Gleeson, the judge described him as a "thug" and said he had been "spoiling for violence".
Humberside Police said there had been "no prior engagement" between Gleeson and his victim before the attack.
Speaking after the hearing, Assistant Ch Con David Marshall, from Humberside Police, said: "Football-related violence will not be tolerated in our area and we work closely with our football clubs to stamp out such behaviour.
"With the World Cup beginning at the weekend, this sentence is a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing football-related trouble that there is no place for these actions in the modern game and our region."
Football Banning Orders prevent those convicted of football-related offences from attending any match in the UK or from going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days for the duration of the order.
They can last from three to 10 years and breaching an order can result in a prison sentence of up to six months, an unlimited fine, or both.
The BBC has approached Scunthorpe United for comment.
