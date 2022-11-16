Bubwith bridge: Planned closure for repair works postponed
- Published
Plans to complete repairs on a bridge which was damaged when it was hit by a vehicle have been postponed.
Part of the parapet on the bridge, in the village of Bubwith, collapsed after the incident in September.
The local authority said it would close the A163 at the crossing on 21 November for five days.
However, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it now needed to make alterations to the design "to make the bridge safe for the winter period".
The council said the temporary repair works which had been taking place had also been halted.
In a statement, the council said: "We're hoping to continue with the temporary works soon, with a planned closure, at a future date. We hope to give an update on a new date for the closure as soon as possible.
"The work that has been carried out included removing the fallen stones at the bridge that were knocked into the river in the road accident, and work to the flood arch."
The bridge has remained open during the temporary repair works as the damage was not severe enough to immediately close the bridge, the council previously said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.