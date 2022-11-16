Hull: Teenage cyclist injured in collision with car
A 16-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Hull, police have said.
The crash happened at about 08:30 GMT on Wednesday on Newland Avenue, at the junction of Ella Street and Queens Road, officers said.
The road was closed for several hours as a result of the incident.
The boy's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Humberside Police.
Anyone with information regarding the collision, or who saw what happened, has been asked to contact police.
