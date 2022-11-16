Scunthorpe: Solar panels plan for schools to cut energy bills
Solar panels could be installed on 30 schools to cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.
The £1.4m project would see the panels installed at schools in Scunthorpe to provide them with renewable energy, said North Lincolnshire Council.
The first planning applications for solar panels at three schools have been submitted to the council.
The scheme has been backed by money from the government's Towns Fund and community investors.
Plans to install panels at Bottesford Junior School, Frederick Gough School and Berkeley Primary School are the first to be submitted to the council.
Three further schools are also due to be in the first wave of installations, with work also planned for St Hugh's School, Holme Valley Primary School and Priory Lane Community School.
After the solar panels are installed on school and college roofs across Scunthorpe, the council plans to roll out the scheme to all of North Lincolnshire's schools and other community buildings, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Frederick Gough School head teacher Ben Lawrance said: "Not only will it save us money on our energy bills which is critical at present because of the current high costs of energy, we will also be contributing clean energy to the community to help ensure the planet is habitable for future generations of Frederick Gough pupils to come.
"The visual of the panels on our roof will also serve as a good reminder for school and wider community members of the need of us all to do our bit to protect the planet."
